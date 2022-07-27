Actors Mammootty, Khushbu pay homage to fallen Indian soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Several movie stars and celebrities including Malayalam star Mammootty and Tamil actress Khushbu joined the newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu in paying homage to the brave soldiers who died fighting for the country on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the success of ‘Operation Vijay,’ which signified India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. Therefore, every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed throughout the country.

Also read: Grammy award winner Ricky Kej performs for the Indian army on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

The country’s newly elected President Droupadi Murmu tweeted in Hindi, “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind.”

Malayalam actor Mammootty said, via his Twitter page, “Let’s pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation. We salute their bravery and are forever indebted to all of them and their families.”

Khushbu was among the first celebrities to honour the soldiers — on her Twitter page, she wrote, “Very proudly remembering our heroes of Kargil who fought the trespassers and protected us from them, many sacrificing their lives and hoisting Indian flags to prove our nation is united and strong. Those martyred will always be held in the highest esteem by every Indian. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Hindi film actor Sidharth Malhotra spoke to media sources about how his views on Kargil Vijay Diwas have changed since portraying Captain Vikram Batra in his last film Shershaah. He said, “After shooting for Shershaah, and then last year getting an opportunity to be present at the ceremony of Kargil Vijay Diwas there, amongst the families of all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives and the officials of the Indian Army. It was an extremely emotional moment for me on various levels.”

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starter Shershah all set to release July 2

He went on to say, “I could really connect with the effort and the sacrifice of the Indian Army, and now with the essence and the importance of celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a sacrifice that we must remember and respect. After knowing the life of a war hero so closely, it is extremely special to me and is something I think every Indian should respect.”