Sonakshi to star in her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to star in her brother, Kussh S Sinha's, directorial debut titled Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. She will be sharing the screen with the dynamic actor Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani; Kussh S Sinha's Kratos Entertainment, and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.



"Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about," SOnakshi was quoted as saying.

Kussh added about Sonakshi, "I have always admired her for doing films which she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together (sic)."



He mentioned that he is looking forward to working with talented artists such as Paresh Rawal, Sonakshi, and Suhail Nayyar.



He further added: "It's also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It's a complete win-win for all of us (sic)."

The film is expected to release in 2023.

