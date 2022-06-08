Actor R Madhavan wishes wife Sarita on their wedding anniversary with adorable throwback picture

Bollywood and Kollywood actor R Madhavan celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary with his wife Sarita Birje today, on June 6.

Marking the occasion, the actor shared an adorable throwback picture of the two on Instagram Stories. He also penned a romantic note with the photo that read, “How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started… Happy Anniversary wifey (sic).”

Check out the Story here:

The actor’s wife, Sarita Birje too wished her husband with a heartfelt note and a ‘Then’ and ‘Now’ photo collage. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “23 yrs of togetherness. Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love (sic).”

Here is Sarita Birje’s post on Instagram:

The two got married on June 6, 1999, and have since been setting major couple goals. The duo reportedly first met at a personality development class in Kolhapur, where Madhavan was Sarita’s teacher. She had aspired to get a job in an airline company and hence attended the classes. To express her gratitude after finally landing the job, she took Madhavan out for dinner to thank him. The two started dating soon after.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in the web series Decoupled with Surveen Chawla. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he also plays the lead role. The biographical drama is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested and falsely charged with espionage in 1994.