Kavita Banerjee talks about her role as Pankhi in the recently released web series Pankhirya Udi Udi

Actor Kavita Banerjee who is a known face on television with Rishton Ka Manjha and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is playing one of the leads, Pankhi, in the romantic same-sex web series Pankhirya Udi Udi. The series is streaming on EORTV, India’s first LGBTQ-focused streaming platform. Talking about her role in the series, Kavita says, “It all happened in 2020, during the lockdown. I had seen a Facebook post regarding an audition for this role. After giving the audition, I soon was selected for narration and shooting started that year-end itself. Deepak Pandey, director of the series, was a father figure to me, explaining the shots. It was a great learning experience working with him.”Kavita has also done Bengali TV shows and web series like, Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original series. She played the character of Noyona along with Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar as main leads. Elaborating on what inspired her to become an actor, Kavita shares, “Both my grandfather and father were into theatre. As a child, I used to accompany them to rehearsals. I have done a whole lot of odd jobs but it was acting that I realised was my true calling. I have done my Masters in English Literature and it is only my love for reading classics that can compete with my love for acting,” she says. Further adding, “My roles on television are glamorous and negative. Now, with the role of Pankhi, I have moved away from being typecast. I want to do more meatier roles and not a typical Bollywood masala movie. I love the way the directors like, Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar showcase character graph in their movies.” The actor will be seen in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film. She has also recently shot for Hotstar’s upcoming anthology of four short stories by Sachin Gupta, along with another project for Amazon Prime.