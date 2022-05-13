In an exclusive chat, actor Vishwak Sen, talks about his movie Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Known for acing the role of the angry young man in several of his movies, Vishwak Sen has created a niche for picking high-content cinema. The Telugu actor made his debut in the year 2017 with Vellipomakey. He rose to fame with his portrayal of Vivek, man who experienced an emotional breakup and prefers to live in isolation in Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. While he plays the serious hero in the movie, his comic timing and one-liners made him a favourite amongst young cinegoers. He was also a part of noteworthy movies like HIT: The First Case and Paagal.

Can you tell us about your character Arjun in the movie?

Arjun is your average 33-year-old guy who constantly gets pressured about getting married. He is tired of the constant tantrums thrown by his family and eventually reaches a point in life, where he is ready to get married to anyone. It takes him a while to understand that one need not marry just because society has conditioned them to. By the end of the movie, he evolves into a different and better person.

What made you say yes to the movie?

I never played a character like this before. I had to get out of my comfort zone to pull off Arjun. I also sat down with the writer and put in extra effort to get my dialect and body language right. The Telugu audience has never seen me in an avatar like this. To see them walk into the theatres and make our cinema a success makes me extremely happy.

Vishwak's look from the movie

What was the working experience on the sets like?

I have been friends with the director Vidyasagar Chinta and writer Ravi Kiran Kola for a long time now. It never felt like a workplace and we always had intense but fun discussions on how to better our project. We also had a huge cast, and working with around 30 actors every day in a rural backdrop was completely a new experience for me. You are known to do projects that have great storylines.

Do you wish to do just high-content cinema?

Oh, no! While I love picking strong scripts, I would definitely love to tap into commercial movies every now and then. When you act in multiple genres, each picture challenges you differently. That’s what excites me the most about the job.

Do you have a dream role?

There are so many, you know? But, if I have to pick one, then I would like to be someone from ancient tribes, who does not need any language to communicate but does it through his actions.

You donned the director’s hat for Faluknama Das. Do you wish to direct and write more often?

Oh, yes! I am working on my second directorial project. You will get to hear all about it very soon.

What’s next?

There are quite a few projects in the pipeline. There is a family entertainer, and my directorial is an actioncomedy thriller.

Finally, how much of a foodie are you? You seem to be always posting images and videos of dishes you cooked…

I enjoy cooking, and also like to serve my friends and family the food I prepared. Whenever I get a break, even if it is for half a day, I tend to help my mother in the kitchen.

