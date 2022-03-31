Vishwak Sen announces two films

Actor Vishwak Sen has announced two new films on the occasion of his birthday. The first film is the sequel to Falaknama Das, the 2019 film, which was a remake of the Malayalam hit Angamaly Diaries. While Vishwak had directed the first film, it remains unknown whether he will be returning to the director's chair for the sequel.



The second film is titled Student and it is billed as a youthful entertainer. Further details related to the project are currently under wraps.



The actor, meanwhile, has Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam gearing up for release. Directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta and starring Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead, the film is set to release on April 22. In addition to Ashoka Vanamlo... Vishwak has Dhamki, which he is also directing, coming up. Dhamki stars Nivetha Pethuraj, who starred alongside Vishwak in Paagal, as the female lead.