Alesia Raut shares heartfelt message for late husband Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi; says, “I will always love you till I am alive”

Indian supermodel Alesia Raut took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt note remembering her late husband, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who passed away on November 11.

The actor, who was a popular name on Indian television collapsed in a gym on Friday while working out. He is survived by Alesia and their two children.

Alesia shared a picture of her and Vir. on the social media platform and captioned the post, “love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_.”

Also read: Twilight saga actor Taylor Lautner marries his girlfriend Tay Dome in California

“24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together . From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now ) You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention,” she added in the caption.

She concluded the post by saying, “Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, mark, Diza by all…I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy n peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me the true meaning of love.”

Also read: Chris Rock to become the first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Siddhaanth had appeared in several popular Indian TV shows including Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn. He made his television debut in the Indian TV serial, Kkusum, which first aired in May 2001. He later went on to star in many more shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Mamta, Kayaamat, Kya Dill Mein Hai, and Grihasti. He was last seen in the TV series, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.