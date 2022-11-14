Twilight saga actor Taylor Lautner marries his girlfriend Tay Dome in California

Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner, who is best known for playing the werewolf ‘Jacob Black’ in The Twilight Saga film series, tied the knot with his girlfriend Tay Dome on November 11 in California, after dating for nearly four years, stated reports.

The couple got married a year after getting engaged. According to sources, they said “I do” in front of about 100 guests, most of whom were close family and friends, at the Epoch Estate Wines in California. Sources added that for the ceremony, Tay donned a beautiful flowing white gown while Taylor was dressed in a black tuxedo. The Twilight actor proposed to Tay in November 2021 after three years of dating.

Earlier, Taylor had shared with media sources that his now-wife wanted a simple proposal and told him to “do it in the kitchen.” The Michigan native listened to her request, “but did it big in the kitchen,” he was quoted as saying in January.

Sources added that for the proposal, the room was surrounded by candles and roses, with a neon sign that spelled out “Lautner” in the background creating the perfect moment for the longtime couple.“When she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that. It was a lovely surprise,” Taylor said.

The couple often shares their relationship and affection for one another on their social media handles. A month after their engagement, Taylor posted a heartfelt note for Tay on Instagram, writing, “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome. You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [s—t]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”