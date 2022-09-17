Beyonce and Billie Eilish get inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

Both Billie and Beyonce appear multiple times in the 2023 edition of the book

Singers Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, stated sources. Both Billie and Beyonce appear multiple times in the 2023 edition of the book, that's been tracking record-breaking achievements since 1955.

Billie landed two new nods in the book, for ‘Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)’ and ‘Youngest person to win the Triple Crown of film music awards’, taking home an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy for her James Bond track, No Time to Die at the age of 20.

On the other hand, Beyonce was mentioned for more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, including ‘First act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums’ (now seven albums with the recent release of 'Renaissance) and ‘Highest annual earnings for a female singer’.

Beyonce also topped the Guinness list of 'Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician.' She also shares the world record with her husband Jay-Z for 'Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever.'

Reports added that these accolades were enough to make Beyonce the latest person inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, whose recent inductees also include BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg.

The Guinness Book of World Records is a reference book that is released every year and contains world records for both human accomplishments and the extremes of nature. It was started by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter, and Sir Hugh Beaver in London, in August 1955.