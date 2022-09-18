From butter chicken to dahi kabab, Rashmika Mandanna digs Delhi food!

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was running between the shoot of her upcoming film, Varisu, and the promotions of her Hindi-language film, GoodBye, has been enjoying the delicious food the national capital has to offer. According to sources, recently, Rashmika travelled to Delhi for the promotions of GoodBye. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories with a lot of food on her table. She added a note with the image that said, “When in Dilli..let’s hog on-dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab...Okay, I ordered a lot.”

Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The comedy-drama film which has been directed by Vikas Bahl is scheduled for an October 7 release.

The actress also shared some of her pictures from the trip on Instagram as she got ready to depart from Delhi. She captioned the picture, “Thank you Delhi you were too sweet! Next time, let's go for a momo date.”

Rashmika made her film debut in 2016 with the Kannada language film, Kirik Party. She has worked in many films across languages since then. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2022 Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. The comedy-drama film which was released in March 2022, also starred Khushbu Sundar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Sharwanand in important roles. She was also seen in a supporting role in Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic drama Sita Ramam which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

The actress has an interesting line-up with films like Pushpa 2, Animal and Goodbye under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu with Vijay.