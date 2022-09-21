Indian comedian Raju Srivastav passes away at the age of 58

Popular comedian Raju Srivastav, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi about six weeks ago, passed away today at the age of 58, according to his family. Raju was rushed to the hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Sources added that the comedian passed at 10: 20 am. “I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days (sic),” his brother Dipoo Srivastava told media sources.

Also read: French filmmaker Jean Luc Godard passes away at 91; Tributes pour in

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the comedian's death with a message in Hindi on Twitter.“I am deeply saddened by the death of renowned comedian Raju Srivastava. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social spheres. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti (sic),” he tweeted.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

According to reports, the comedian had been active in the Indian entertainment industry since the 1980s. He got his first big break in 1994 with the comedy show, Tea Time Manoranjanon, on Doordarshan. He came into the limelight after he participated in the stand-up comedy TV show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He was popular for the character ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’ which he used for his gigs.

Also read: Popular actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen passes away

He also appeared in an array of Bollywood films, including movies like Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Tezaab. He also appeared as a contestant in the third season of the Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Reports added that he was also the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.