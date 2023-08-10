KGF star Yash comforts Vijay Raghavendra as he breaks down at his wife’s funeral

Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra passed away on Monday following a heart attack during a vacation in Bangkok. The news of her tragic passing left fans and well-wishers in shock and mourning. The funeral, held on a Wednesday, drew a multitude of mourners who came to pay their respects and bid a final farewell to Spandana.

Heartfelt scenes unfolded as Vijay, stricken with grief, was seen shedding tears while surrounded by friends and family. Among those offering solace was fellow actor Yash, who reportedly shares a close bond with Vijay. In an emotionally charged video shared on X, Yash can be seen embracing Vijay, providing comfort during this trying time.

The touching video soon went viral across social media platforms, illustrating the deep camaraderie shared among industry peers. This heartwarming display of support and unity during a time of profound loss underscored the tight-knit nature of the Kannada film fraternity.

As the news of Spandana's sudden passing broke out, political figures also extended their condolences. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his shock and sorrow, offering his prayers for Spandana's soul and extending sympathies to both the Raghavendra family and the family of BK Shivaram. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also conveyed his condolences, remembering Spandana's recent visit and the well-wishes she had extended.

Talking with the media, Spandana's brother-in-law Srimurali revealed details of her passing. He shared that Spandana had gone to sleep on the night of August 6, only to never wake up the following morning due to complications arising from low blood pressure.

Spandana's tied the knot with Vijay in 2007 and was blessed with a son named Shourya. Tragically, Spandana's passing occurred just days before the couple's 16th wedding anniversary on August 27.