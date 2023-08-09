Megan Fox to make her transition to poetry in new book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

Actress Megan Fox is now making her transition from modeling to acting and now even poetry, as she has said that will be releasing her new poetry compilation titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Taking to social media, the actress said “I wrote a book” with a broken heart emoji. She revealed the book’s cover which features a sort of weird graphic novel-type cover with bright red lips and snakes coming out of them.

Using her poetic flair, the 37-year old in a dramatic post wrote "These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."



"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

It is unknown who the actress really plans to expose or what secrets she is planning to reveal, but ever since the ‘Me Too’ movement in the US, she has been surrounded in a net of controversy for calling Hollywood a ‘hedonistic and misogynistic club of black tie thugs.’

She said this in a statement back in 2015 citing the reliance of directors and producers on over-sexualising and over-glamourising women’s bodies instead of focusing on their acting.

According to sources, a press release from her book’s publisher Simon & Schuster called the book a "powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time."



The book contains over 70 "heartbreaking and dark" poems that "showcases her wicked humour."

"Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year.”

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous will release on November 7, 2023 and will see Megan Fox unveil some of her dark secrets which she has not told the paparazzi, which would include the scandals in her personal relationships, being looked at only as an object of glamour, troubles in getting along with executives and directors and some of the highly patriarchal and hedonistic things she has seen in Hollywood.