Here's why Margot Robbie wanted Gal Gadot in 'Barbie' title role

Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie (in and as BAribie) | Pic: IANS Photo

Hollywood star Gal Gadot was considered for the plum role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig's film.

According to reports, Gadot praised Margot Robbie, who played the title role but was also a producer on the film.

"I adore Margot," said Gal.



Also Read :Margot Robbie offered $250k for exclusive pictures of her feet by exhibition website

"Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched (by her comments)."

"She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie."

Margot told a popular media outlet back in May that she didn’t initially expect to star in the project. But director Greta Gerwig insisted.

"She was like, 'No, I really wanna write this for you. And she wrote me an amazing part, so I'm very grateful," Margot related.

Why dark-haired Gadot for the quintessential California blonde?



Also Read: Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Gal Gadot, teaches 'Heart of Stone' co-star Telugu

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Margot said. "Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."