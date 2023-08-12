Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream from epic Italy location

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said that the much-anticipated cage fight with Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will livestream at an epic location in Italy.

Musk on X (formerly Twitter) posted that “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all,” he added.

In a subsequent post Musk said that “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans”.

The tech billionaire also went for an MRI recently. When a user asked in the post, “How was the MRI?”

Musk replied: “I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months.”

The talk of the fight initially started when Musk in June replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter competitor. “I'm sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu-jitsu now”. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk replied. Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO's tweet with the caption “send me location”. Later, both were seen training Jiu-Jitsu.

