Elton John back at home following hospitalisation after fall at his French Riviera residence

Musician Elton John recently underwent medical treatment at a hospital due to a fall that occurred at his residence in the French Riviera. The 76-year-old singer sustained minor injuries and was admitted overnight to the orthopaedic department of Princess Grace Hospital Centre, located in Monaco close to his home in Nice.

A spokesperson for the singer described the hospital visit as a precautionary measure. The statement indicated that Elton underwent thorough check-ups during his stay and was subsequently released the following morning, reassured of his good health. He is now comfortably back at his residence.

According to sources, the incident took place while the artiste was enjoying a period of relaxation in France, following the conclusion of his extensive farewell tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

The tour, which originally began in September 2018 and was initially slated to conclude in 2021, saw multiple extensions and rescheduling due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer expressed his reasons for winding down the tour, stating that he wished to devote more time to raising his children and embracing the next chapter of his life.

The final performance of the tour took place on July 8 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm. Throughout the tour, Elton delivered an impressive 330 concerts, including a memorable headline performance at the Glastonbury festival. The setlist was carefully curated to showcase a string of his greatest hits.

During breaks from touring, especially in periods marked by Covid-19 lockdowns, the singer remained musically active. He collaborated with various artists remotely or in socially distanced setups, culminating in the creation of the album The Lockdown Sessions. Notable collaborators on the album included Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz, and Metallica.

The track Cold Heart, a collaboration with Dua Lipa that ingeniously integrated elements from Elton's previous hits, achieved chart-topping success in the UK and a dozen other countries.

