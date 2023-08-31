Abhishek Banerjee says his 'Stree' character's journey is beyond his 'wildest imagination'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who essayed the role of Janaa, Rajkummar Rao's friend in the horror-comedy film Stree, is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the film's release on Thursday. On the occasion, he said that the journey taken by his character has been beyond his wildest imagination.



Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming snaps of Raksha Bandhan celebration with Shanaya, Khushi

While his character started its journey with Stree, it also became a part of another horror-comedy Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Both these films belong to the horror-comedy universe along with Roohi. In Bhediya too, he played the role of the lead character's BFF.

Talking about his character completing 5 years since its inception, Abhishek said: "Five years have passed since Janaa came to life. The journey this character has taken has been beyond my wildest imagination. Starting with Stree and expanding this character’s universe, Janaa's evolution has been remarkable."

He added: "While I began my film journey with darker roles, portraying Janaa gave me the opportunity to embrace the humorous facets of my craft. I have enjoyed every minute of playing Janna. I have related to this character and have connected well with it. I am elated with the love that the audience has showered on me for playing Janna and equally excited that Janna is going to come back soon with Stree 2.”



Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah: ‘I had resolved never to direct another film’

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in the crime-thriller series Aakhri Sach along with actress Tamannaah Bhatia.