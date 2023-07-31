Sushmita Sen opens up about life after heart attack; says, ‘It doesn’t make me fearful now’

In March 2023, Indian actor Sushmita Sen took her fans by surprise when she revealed on Instagram that she had suffered a ‘massive heart attack.’ The actor had to undergo angioplasty and stent placement. In a recent interview with a popular media organisation, Sushmita opened up about the challenging phase, expressing that it didn't instil fear in her, but rather granted her a new perspective on life.

Also read: Sushmita Sen and daughter Alisah dance their hearts out in front of Eiffel Tower [VIDEO]

Reflecting on her life post-heart attack, Sushmita shared in the interview, “It was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t make me fearful now, instead, I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful.”

Due to her health scare, the shooting for her Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya season 3 had to be temporarily halted. However, Sushmita's determination was evident as she resumed work shortly after receiving treatment, successfully wrapping up the shoot for the show.

In an Instagram post, Sushmita mentioned undergoing an angioplasty. In subsequent live sessions on the social media platform, she shared the severity of the situation, revealing she had a 95 per cent blockage in one of her arteries.

Remarkably, just a week after her heart attack, Sushmita resumed her workout routine following her cardiologist's advice. Despite being diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Addison's Disease in 2014, the artiste remains determined to stay fit and healthy, encouraging others to prioritize their well-being too.

Also read: Sushmita Sen learns Indian martial arts form, Kalaripayattu, for Aarya 3 [VIDEO]

On the work front, apart from Aarya season 3, Sushmita has also been involved in another project titled Taali. The series, directed by Ravi Jadhav centres around the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. It will be released on Jio Cinema on August 15.