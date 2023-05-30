Serena Williams shows off her bump; says 'Things are not always how they appear'

On Monday, tennis player Serena Williams took to Instagram, to show off her baby bump. In the picture she shared, the athlete was seen wearing a black sleeveless, ankle-length bodycon dress which she matched with pink heels. The black dress created the illusion of having no baby bump, in the next photo, she was looking to the left, which broke the illusion, revealing her bump. She captioned the post, “CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation.”

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, an internet entrepreneur, and investor also left a cheeky comment saying, “This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It's everywhere”. Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment section, “Hahahahaha dying lol” and American actress, Cassandra Freeman stated that Serena looked stunning in the Instagram post.

The acclaimed tennis player is on her way to welcoming her second child. She has a daughter, Alexis Olympia, who is now five years old. Serena announced her pregnancy during this year’s Met Gala. Serena, now retired as a professional in the field of tennis is the only player who has a Career Gold Slam in both singles and doubles.

Having been a beast on the court, Serena is the first woman to have won 50+ career matches in all four Grand Slams in Open Era. She retired in September 2022. She had recently attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Paris which left her awestruck. She stated her appreciation for the artist in a post, writing, “When the high from The @beyonce #renaissanceworldtour wears off. So beautiful. Such a hard worker. Beyond talented. So grateful we all experience such talent. #beyonce”