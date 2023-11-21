Allu Arjun wishes his ‘lil princess’ Arha on her seventh birthday with sweet pics

Tollywood's stylish star, Allu Arjun, known for his on-screen charisma, showcased his softer side as he celebrated his daughter Arha’s seventh birthday on Tuesday. The actor, who recently turned heads as Pushpa on screen, took to social media to share precious moments with his little one, captured at the Varun Tej - Lavanya Tripathi wedding in Italy.

In an Instagram post, Arjun expressed his joy, saying, “Happy Birthday to my JOY,” accompanied by an adorable picture of Arha in traditional attire. He further delighted fans with a series of pictures on his Instagram stories, showering his daughter with kisses and affectionately calling her his ‘bundle of joy.’ Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt birthday wishes for Arha.

Arjun, known for his private nature, shares a close bond with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their two children, Ayaan and Arha. Despite maintaining a low profile about his personal life, the actor occasionally treats fans to glimpses of their family vacations and moments. While Arjun remains occupied with his hectic shooting schedule, he ensures quality time with his loved ones.

The actor was last seen in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, portraying the character of Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker who transforms into a formidable gangster. Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Srivalli, the love interest of Pushpa. The film marked Fahadh Faasil’s Telugu debut as the police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Excitement brews as the trio is set to reprise their roles in the sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule.

Shooting for Pushpa: The Rule is currently underway near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, according to sources. Arjun recently shot a jatara scene, anticipated to be a highlight of the film. The sequel is expected to hit the big screens next year, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Pushpa saga.

