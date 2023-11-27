Beyonce steals the spotlight with platinum blonde look at ‘Renaissance’ tour film premiere

Following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé is ready to dazzle fans with her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The singer graced the premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, unveiling a stunning new appearance with platinum blonde hair that left everyone in awe.

For the grand premiere, Beyoncé adorned herself in a custom silver gown by Versace, accompanied by matching silver opera gloves and silver heels. The showstopper, however, was her sleek platinum blonde hair, a surprising transformation that added a touch of glamour to the evening.

Social media erupted with reactions to her new look. One user on X humorously commented, “I thought that was Kim at first until I zoomed in.” Another remarked, “Beyoncé looks like Mirage from The Incredibles.” Praising the look, someone wrote, “Perfect is an understatement.” Anticipation for Beyoncé's fashion choices was evident, with a comment stating, “OMG, she looks so good. I knew she was going to do something interesting and never seen before for the premiere.”

The premiere was a star-studded affair, with several celebrities turning up to support Beyoncé. Attendees included Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Lizzo, Vanessa Bryant, Winnie Harlow, and the singer's parents, Tina and Matthew Knowles. A report also listed Tia Mowry, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong’o, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Victoria Monét, Kris Jenner, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Coco Jones, and Niecey Nash-Betts gracing the red carpet.

The event turned into a Destiny's Child reunion as former members Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett showed up. The Los Angeles premiere will be followed by another one in London on November 30.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is scheduled for theatrical release on December 1. The film promises to offer fans an intimate look into the singer's world tour, featuring behind-the-scenes clips and documenting the journey from its inception to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri.