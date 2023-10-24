Lil Wayne’s hilarious response to failed Hollywood Wax Museum figure is winning hearts: 'You tried tho'

Distorted wax figures seem to be the flavour of the season. Rapper Lil Wayne didn’t hold back his feelings about the wax version of himself.

The 41-year-old rapper (whose real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) recently shared his thoughts on his wax replica in the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, reports a media source.

“Sorry wax museum but dat s*** ain’t me! You tried tho and I appreciate the effort,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday.



As per the sources, Lil Wayne’s wax figure has been on display at the Hollywood Wax Museum since at least the summer of 2022, based on when a video of the statue was first posted on TikTok that has just now gone viral.

This comes after Dwayne Johnson revealed on Instagram that he recently contacted the Grevin Museum in Paris about changing the skin colour of his own wax figure. On Sunday, the actor, 51, reposted comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr.’s video poking fun at the wax figure being several shades lighter than Dwayne.

The figure has been criticised since the display was unveiled on October 16. “I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs”, the Black Adam star wrote. “‘Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?’ legit belly laughed at this.”



He then shared: “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating,’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin colour.”

“And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself,” Dwayne concluded his caption.