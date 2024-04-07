World Health Day: From Vidyut Jammwal to Disha Patani, find out what these 10 celebs do to keep themselves fit!

Vidyut stands out as one of Bollywood's most physically fit actors, celebrated for executing his own electrifying action sequences. Proficient in a range of martial arts disciplines, including Kalaripayattu, Muay Thai, and Capoeira, among others, he frequently conceptualizes comprehensive workout routines. These routines incorporate diverse elements such as rope training, kickboxing drills, and weightlifting exercises, which Vidyut diligently practices for hours daily. His unwavering dedication and consistent effort have sculpted an enviable lean physique, inspiring countless fitness enthusiasts worldwide.
Renowned for his exceptional physique and athletic prowess, Tiger inspires fans with his rigorous training sessions and disciplined diet. His focus on functional training, mixed martial arts, and gymnastics highlights the importance of versatility in fitness routines.
Alaya F is always seen posting videos on her social media platforms, sessions from her dance rehearsals, headstands, yoga, skipping, gymmimg and what not. Though it seems that doing squats on gym ball is her recent favourite!
You cannot miss out on mentioning Disha Patani when doing a celeb health and fitness story. The actor, a trained gymnast, is also in love with kickboxing and regularly practices yoga, weight training, dance, cardio, swimming and more!
With his passion for Jujutsu, Ali Fazal advocates for the benefits of martial arts in enhancing strength, agility, and mental focus. His dedication to mastering Jujutsu serves as an inspiration for fans seeking to explore alternative forms of fitness.
A staunch advocate of yoga, Sunny Hinduja emphasises the transformative power of this ancient practice in fostering physical and mental well-being. Through regular yoga sessions, he encourages individuals to cultivate inner peace and harmony while nurturing their bodies.
Neha Dhupia's commitment to yoga extends beyond physical fitness, encompassing holistic wellness and stress management. Through her practice, she promotes mindfulness and self-care, empowering individuals to find balance amidst life's challenges.
Known for his dedication to calisthenics, Adarsh Gourav advocates for bodyweight training as an effective means of building strength, flexibility, and endurance. His disciplined approach to fitness inspires enthusiasts to harness the power of their own body in pursuit of fitness goals.
Angad Bedi's passion for sprinting reflects his belief in the cardiovascular benefits of high-intensity interval training. By incorporating sprinting into his routine, he encourages individuals to push their limits and unleash their full athletic potential. Recently the actor won in the 400 meters race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai.
Pavail Gulati's love for cycling, squash, and basketball highlights the importance of incorporating recreational sports into one's fitness regimen. His diverse interests showcase the fun and enjoyment that can be derived from staying active and engaged in physical activities.