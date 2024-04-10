John Cena talks about Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel’s feud; says they are both ‘alpha’

Hollywood actor and WWE star John Cena has spoken about the long-standing feud between Fast & Furious co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Cena was on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he talked about the behind-the-scenes drama.

“There’s certainly rumours about that. I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people,” Cena said.

He added: “You get two. There can only be one.”

Cena joined the film franchise in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga as Jakob Toretto, Dom’s estranged brother, reports state.