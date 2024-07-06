Nicole Kidman reflects on iconic 'Moulin Rouge' costume she regrets not keeping

For the premiere of A Family Affair, Nicole walked the red carpet in a floor-sweeping strapless nude Gucci gown with a thigh-high slit, accessorised with a gold choker necklace for a subtle yet dramatic effect. The film, directed by Richard LaGravenese, explores how an unexpected romance leads to a series of humorous consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her boss, with Kidman starring alongside Joey King and Zac Efron.

The actress' career in showbiz began in 1983 with BMX Bandits. She gained significant attention with Dead Calm and the series Bangkok Hilton.

Her international acclaim soared with the 1990 film Days Of Thunder, co-starring her former husband Tom Cruise. Her notable films include Far and Away, To Die For, Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, and Cold Mountain.

Throughout her career spanning over four decades, Nicole has won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in the 2002 film The Hours and received nominations for Moulin Rouge! (2001), Rabbit Hole, Lion, and Being the Ricardos. She has also starred in The Golden Compass, Australia, Paddington, Aquaman, and Bombshell.