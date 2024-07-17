Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant reach Jamnagar, receive a warm welcome

The significance of Jamnagar in Anant and Radhika’s story goes beyond this grand welcome. In March 2024, their pre-wedding festivities were held in Jamnagar and saw international celebrities gracing the event. As Radhika herself revealed at one of these events, “This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship.”

The couple’s grand wedding in July was a star-studded affair, attracting Bollywood celebrities, socialites like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, prominent politicians and businessmen. Following the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony and a reception, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself attending the former.