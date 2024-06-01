Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kirron Kher, Ayushmann Khurrana cast their votes in Chandigarh

Veteran actress and BJP leader Kirron Kher cast her vote in Chandigarh on Saturday during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The actress was seen wearing a white salwar suit. She donned a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun to beat the blistering Chandigarh heat.
After casting her vote, the actress expressed her hope for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure a third term in office.
Kirron, who is the sitting MP from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, was dropped by the BJP in its tenth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The actress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2009.
Apart from Kirron, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also fulfilled his civic duty by casting his vote in Chandigarh. As per media reports, the actor flew down to the city to exercise his franchise.
Speaking to the media, he shared, "I think we all should vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting gives a sense of empowerment. The Election Commission of India brought me in for the campaign, so it was a big responsibility for me. That is why I came from Chandigarh to Bombay just to vote and also to encourage everyone to participate and choose who will serve us for the next five years."
For the unversed, Ayushmann was roped in this year by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to urge the youngsters to vote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film was a commercial success. Next up, he has a Dharma Productions project with Sara Ali Khan.