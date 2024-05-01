'Pure nostalgia': Ayushmann Khurrana reacts after watching 'MJ the Musical' in NYC

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently watched MJ the Musical, the Broadway musical based on the life of the King of pop, Michael Jackson, in New York City.

On Tuesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared an image from outside of the theatre which hosted the Broadway musical.

Ayushmann said that he was struck by a huge wave of nostalgia watching the musical unfold live. He wrote on the picture, "From dancing to MJ's tunes as a kid to witnessing his musical live, this night at @mjthemusical at Broadway in NYC was pure nostalgia."