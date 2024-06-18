Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai embrace parenthood with the arrival of baby boy Ilai

Amala, known for her performances in Tamil and Malayalam language films, posted an endearing video on her Instagram handle, capturing precious moments with their newborn son. The video beautifully encapsulated the sheer bliss of new parenthood, showcasing tender scenes of Amala and Jagat cuddling Ilai, and their ecstatic expressions as they embark on this new chapter of their lives. The video was touchingly captioned, “It’s a boy !! Meet our little miracle, ILAI born on 11.06.2024.”