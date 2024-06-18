Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai embrace parenthood with the arrival of baby boy Ilai

Actor Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ilai. The couple shared this heartwarming news with their fans on Instagram on June 17, creating a wave of excitement and celebration among their fans.
Amala, known for her performances in Tamil and Malayalam language films, posted an endearing video on her Instagram handle, capturing precious moments with their newborn son. The video beautifully encapsulated the sheer bliss of new parenthood, showcasing tender scenes of Amala and Jagat cuddling Ilai, and their ecstatic expressions as they embark on this new chapter of their lives. The video was touchingly captioned, “It’s a boy !! Meet our little miracle, ILAI born on 11.06.2024.”
The emotional footage also captures the couple’s return home from the hospital, where they were greeted by a vibrant array of balloons adorning their residence, celebrating the arrival of their precious bundle of joy. The announcement was met with a flood of congratulations and warm wishes from fans and colleagues alike.
Earlier this year, Amala and Jagat had shared glimpses of their journey to parenthood, starting with the pregnancy announcement in January. The couple had delighted fans with a series of intimate photos, followed by glimpses of Amala’s enchanting baby shower in April. Each update had been eagerly awaited and celebrated by their followers, building up to the joyous news of Ilai’s arrival.
As Amala and Jagat embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, the world watches with bated breath, ready to shower them with love and blessings.