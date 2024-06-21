Kalpana Gandharv opens up about her musical journey

Singer Kalpana Gandharv adds to her musical achievements the immensely popular song Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi: the Diamond Bazaar. The song which nurtures the tunes of a blooming romance between the protagonists Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal) and Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha) has been breaking the social media since its release. We speak to the very talented voice behind the song and uncover how the song came to her, her musical inclinations and more.

Excerpts: