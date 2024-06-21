Kalpana Gandharv opens up about her musical journey
Singer Kalpana Gandharv adds to her musical achievements the immensely popular song Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi: the Diamond Bazaar. The song which nurtures the tunes of a blooming romance between the protagonists Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal) and Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha) has been breaking the social media since its release. We speak to the very talented voice behind the song and uncover how the song came to her, her musical inclinations and more.
Excerpts:
How did Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye come to you?
I was called at Bhansali sir's office and he wanted me to sing a few ghazals for him. I sang and the same day he decided to give me this song. He really liked my voice texture.
Was there a brief given to you about the song?
Not really. When we were recording the song, Sanjay sir was in the studio and he wanted me to sing in the best way possible. He made me learn some techniques and do some improvisations. But I had no clue about the project back then.
Would you say post-release social media also played a part in making this song immensely popular?
Yes, social media plays an important role but at the same time the song or the content should be very good in itself.
Lots of reels and social media content has been made on the song. Did you see some of them ? Is there one that stuck to you?
I have seen so many of them. Even my friends have shared. But I liked what Harshali [Malhotra] did. The entire set-up was beautiful. People are making memes and comedy too. It's beautiful and fun to see.
How has coming from a musically inclined background helped you in your career?
It strongly helped in my career. My mother is a singer and father is a violinist. I learned Ghazal from my nanaji. My elder brother is a fabulous singer from the industry. I am surrounded by musicians. It helped me as an artiste.
What does World Music Day signify to you?
Music itself is everything for me. I can't think of a life without music and when we celebrate World Music Day, it is special.
Do you have anything special coming up for the day ?
I plan to release something on the day and also plan to go live with musicians to just celebrate the day with good music.
If there is one actor you would want to lend your voice to, who would it be ?
Just one? I have so many on the list. I really like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the list is long. But Deepika for sure.
A musician who inspires you?
In the classical genre there is Shobha Gurtu, Madhu Rani, Begum Akhtar, Iqbal Bano, Reshma, Farida Khanum, Mehdi Sahab, Hariharan. I listen to Ghazals, thumris and more of such kind of music.
Upcoming works?
I have recorded a film song and hope it gets released soon. There are lots of originals which I have recorded and will be released shortly. I am also doing some projects with Sufiscore.