On International Women’s Day, Kubbra Sait speaks on what women really want

Kubbra is as real as it can get. She has broken many stereotypes, be it in the kind of roles she has played on screen, or being vocal about abortion and mental health. In her, we find the perfect woman to speak to on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Since the day marks a long fight for the right to equality between genders, we begin the conversation asking her where do women, in her opinion, stand today in terms of equality in all spheres and across strata. “I feel (and I’ve said this before) that I don’t think we need one day in the world to make us realise that it’s Women’s Day today! I don’t think even Valentine’s Day is as important. If we love every day and if we respect each other every day and recognise the strength in each other every day, it would be worth enough for us to celebrate Women’s Day every day, and that is what I mean by equality in every sphere across the strata. Of course, we’re working towards pay parity. Of course, we’re working towards visibility. Of course, we’re working towards greater positions. Like, just today when I was talking to one of the team members at Longitude 77, I met the head of innovation, and she is a woman. I genuinely feel we’re in a place where we are speaking about creating equality, creating space, and that for me today is a win. It wasn’t existing maybe two decades ago or even a decade ago. Having said that, I’m interested, as a woman, to see what happens in the coming decades,” she says.

As we get comfortable talking, we are still unsure of whether we are broaching the right topic next, because there is no (known) correct way of asking a woman about an abortion that she has had, considering there is so much of conditioning (and, of course, stigma) that invariably makes a woman feel ridiculous about herself should she choose abortion; so we take a pause, then begin. What helps is that Kubbra has mentioned about this phase from her life and how she got pregnant while on a diving expedition in the Andamans, in her book Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir. As someone who has undergone this excruciatingly personal and difficult (if we may say so) experience, we get Kubbra to tell us what needs to change for women not to feel burdened and disgusted if they are in a place where they have to choose abortion. “I feel you should never be forced to do anything. It is your body, and a woman has a right, has a total veto power over her body,” she says and insists that, “What needs to change are the societal norms that are around us, so that women don’t feel burdened or disgusted (about herself for choosing to abort). I don’t even know why we should feel disgusted in the first place! Choosing life is on the same plate as not choosing it because at the end of the day, you (a woman) are responsible for that life and that’s really important to notice and take into account.”