Jimmy Kimmel answers Trump’s nasty post by asking, ‘Isn’t it past your jail time?’

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel took a moment during the live telecast, right before Al Pacino presented Best Picture, to read aloud the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential candidate Donald Trump’s latest social media post. It bashed Kimmel as this year’s Oscars host, reports a popular magazine.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent’, George Slopanopoulos,” Trump thundered.

He was of course referring to George Stephanopoulos. “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous,” Trump added.

Continuing with his rant, quoted in full by the magazine, Trump said: “Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair.”