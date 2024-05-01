Bella Hadid is no longer putting on a ‘fake face’ as she steps back from modelling

Supermodel Bella Hadid has shared that she is taking a step back from her glamourous career and starting anew in Texas with her “partner” Adan Banuelo.

“After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving back to me,” Bella told a popular magazine.

She shared that her life in Texas is different from how it was before as she has found a strong group of friends that she hangs out with and she has the “best time,” never feeling like she needs to do “too much” when it comes to getting herself ready for a night out with them.