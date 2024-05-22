Aditi Rao Hydari reaches the French Riviera; all set to grace Cannes 2024 red carpet

Aditi will be gracing the red carpet as a representative for the beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, adding a touch of glamour to the festival. A day before her departure, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, channelling jet-setter vibes in a classic black ensemble – a T-shirt, trousers, and a white jacket – completed with a cool baseball cap. The caption, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! May the force be with us. We are worth it,” perfectly encapsulated her enthusiasm.