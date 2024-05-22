Aditi Rao Hydari reaches the French Riviera; all set to grace Cannes 2024 red carpet

The French Riviera beckons and Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari has heeded the call! The actress, gearing up for her second Cannes Film Festival appearance, recently shared a glimpse of her journey on Instagram.
Her story painted a picture of pure excitement. One image captured a breathtaking view of the azure sea, captioned simply, “Hello #Cannes,” with a red heart emoji. Another photo was a mid-flight selfie with her stylist, Sanam Ratansi, and her assistant. The caption read, “Touch down Cannes. Sanam with her assistant and personal minion Aditi at Cannes.”
Aditi will be gracing the red carpet as a representative for the beauty brand L’Oreal Paris, adding a touch of glamour to the festival. A day before her departure, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, channelling jet-setter vibes in a classic black ensemble – a T-shirt, trousers, and a white jacket – completed with a cool baseball cap. The caption, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! May the force be with us. We are worth it,” perfectly encapsulated her enthusiasm.
Aditi made a dazzling Cannes debut last year. One of her most talked-about looks was an elegant Sabyasachi sari. The hand-dyed organza, intricately embroidered, exuded timeless beauty. To complete the regal ensemble, she adorned herself with a stunning emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi’s Bengal Royale Collection.
On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi which premiered on Netflix earlier this month.