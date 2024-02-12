Usher sets off rumours of marriage in Las Vegas post Super Bowl

Singer-songwriter Usher has set off rumours that he plans to marry his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in secret during his trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl final.

The 45-year-old singer was in Sin City to headline the big game’s half-time show on Sunday night but now it’s been revealed the singer and his partner obtained a marriage licence in Clark County, Nevada on February 8, according to reports.

Reports also suggest that he wants to tie the knot following his Super Bowl performance. A source told a popular media outlet that Usher (real name Usher Raymond IV) made the decision to marry on the advice from his spiritual advisor and the bash will be an “intimate affair attended only by close friends and family.” The publication also reports the couple will exchange vows at one of Las Vegas’ famous wedding chapels.

As per another magazine, a marriage certificate has yet to be filed with the courts and the singer yet to comment publicly on the marriage rumours.

Usher has been dating Jennifer since October 2018 and they are parents to daughter Sovereign, who was born in 2020, and a son, who was born in 2021.

Usher was previously married to Tameka Foster (from 2007 until 2009), the mother of his sons Usher ‘Cinco’ Raymond V, 16, and Navid Ely, 15. Prior to his Super Bowl performance, Usher opened up about his relationship, insisting the couple have an “amazing dynamic.”

