Shah Rukh Khan does Chaleya hook step as he presents award to Jawan co-star Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, who recently worked together in the blockbuster film Jawan, reunited at an award function and had a gala time on stage.

At the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Nayanthara was feted with the Best Actress trophy by the Baadshah of Bollywood. A video from the event shows SRK holding her hand as she climbed up the stage to receive the award.

SRK also did an impromptu hook step of Chaleya from Jawan as he held Nayanthara’s hand. A video of the same is now going viral on the Internet. In the video, he can also be seen pecking the actress.

Nayanthara, who made her Hindi cinema debut with director Atlee's Jawan, donned a golden yellow sari and tied her hair in a bun. She rounded off her look with a choker and matching earrings.

SRK also received the Best Actor award at the ceremony. Jawan, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, clinched the honour for Best Film. The entire team of Jawan including director Atlee, his wife Priya, and composer Anirudh Ravichander, were present at the award show in Mumbai.