Kajol refuses Hindi interaction at film event, draws trolls and criticism

While talking to media at the event Kajol was speaking in Marathi at first, the language of the state Maharashtra. But after sometime a reporter asked her to speak in Hindi to which the actress seemed visibility irritated. Responding sharply to her request Kajol said, “Abhi main Hindi mein bolu?” (Now should I speak in Hindi too?), and quickly added, “Jisko samajhna hai woh samajh lenge.” (Those who want to understand will understand). This particular part from the media interaction quickly circulated in social media and got viral, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

A section of people on the internet criticised her reaction, saying that as an actress who has built her career in the Hindi film industry, her refusal seems dismissive. While some thought that her comment came off as rude and disrespectful.

But on the other hand, many came to her support and pointed out the event was a celebration of Marathi cinema and since Kajol has Marathi heritage, she has full right to speak in her mother tongue. They also pointed out that her choice of speaking Marathi was culturally meaningful, especially when the event was a state-sponsored show.