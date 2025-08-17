GOT7’s Jackson Wang rushed to hospital, forced to cancel fan event

According to a Taiwanese media outlet, the rapper fell ill on August 15 at midnight and was immediately rushed to the hospital emergency room. Jackson was overseas busy in promoting for his latest projects and was pumped up to meet his fans when his health conditions started to deteriorate.

The rapper's label, Team Wang Records issued a statement regarding the cancellation of fan sign event on X and confirmed the news. The agency mentioned that Jackson had been hospitalized and that doctors had advised him to take adequate rest to recover. Because of this, the Music Korea fan meeting scheduled for the same day was canceled.

Their statement also carried an apology to the fans for the last-minute cancellation. Team Wang Records was founded by the rapper himself, they clarified that the cancellation was required to put the artist's health first and emphasized with the whole situation. The agency also shared that the doctors have stressed the importance of taking rest during this time which made it impossible for Jackson to attend the fan signing event physically.