GOT7’s Jackson Wang rushed to hospital, forced to cancel fan event

K-pop idol and GOT7 star Jackson Wang recently suffered from sudden food poisoning and was rushed to the hospital. The led to cancellation of his scheduled fan signing event.
According to a Taiwanese media outlet, the rapper fell ill on August 15 at midnight and was immediately rushed to the hospital emergency room. Jackson was overseas busy in promoting for his latest projects and was pumped up to meet his fans when his health conditions started to deteriorate.
The rapper's label, Team Wang Records issued a statement regarding the cancellation of fan sign event on X and confirmed the news. The agency mentioned that Jackson had been hospitalized and that doctors had advised him to take adequate rest to recover. Because of this, the Music Korea fan meeting scheduled for the same day was canceled.
Their statement also carried an apology to the fans for the last-minute cancellation. Team Wang Records was founded by the rapper himself, they clarified that the cancellation was required to put the artist's health first and emphasized with the whole situation. The agency also shared that the doctors have stressed the importance of taking rest during this time which made it impossible for Jackson to attend the fan signing event physically.
This last-minute cancellation has left fans disappointed and concerned for the well-being of the rapper. Many shared supportive messages on social media platforms, wishing him a speedy recovery. Even organisers of the Music Korea event assured fans who were supposed to attend that their tickets would be refunded. They also hinted at the possibility of rescheduling the signing event once Jackson regains his health.
On the other hand, Jackson Wang has had a packed schedule for the past few months. On July 18, 2025, he released his third studio album, Magic Man 2, which was met with positive response from fans. He is also slated to kick off his Magic Man 2 World Tour in October, starting off with Bangkok, Thailand.
