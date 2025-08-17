Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco go on double date with Logan Lerman and his fiancée

This post by Selena Gomez was posted just days after she and Benny Blanco attended the wedding of his longtime friend, rapper and comedian Lil Dicky. He got married to Kristin Batalucco on August 9. At the wedding Selena stunned in a red gown while Benny showed up in a classic blue tux. The singer also shared a beautiful shot from the wedding kissing Benny on his cheek.

Behind the scenes, the singer and actress have been excited for her own wedding. She once spoke about this on Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, where the singer revealed just how confident she feels about her future with Blanco. “I’ve never felt more certain about something,” she shared.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.



