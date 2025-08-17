Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco go on double date with Logan Lerman and his fiancée

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seem to be enjoying summer mixing both love and friendship. The singer and actress recently shared a small glimpse from her personal life on her Instagram photo dump on August 15. Her post included a loving and cozy double date with fiancée Benny Blanco and her co-star from Only Murders in the Building Logan Lerman with his fiancée, Analuisa Corrigan.
The picture shared by the actress and singer showed the group seated outside with a big tray of oysters and tiger shrimp right at the center of the table. In the comments section of the post, Benny left a sweet message for Selena, writing, “Wait … I’m gonna marry u.” This photo dump gave fans a small glimpse into the singer's private life off-screen.
She had also included several candid shots from her home, such as herself posing in a lace slip dress in front of a vanity mirror, lounging in her bedroom, and a natural, makeup-free selfie. Another photo featured her 12-year-old sister Gracie, surrounded by silver balloons and glitter. Selena wore a furry jacket and shiny pants while Gracie kept it playful in a gray sweater and sunglasses.
This post by Selena Gomez was posted just days after she and Benny Blanco attended the wedding of his longtime friend, rapper and comedian Lil Dicky. He got married to Kristin Batalucco on August 9. At the wedding Selena stunned in a red gown while Benny showed up in a classic blue tux. The singer also shared a beautiful shot from the wedding kissing Benny on his cheek.
Behind the scenes, the singer and actress have been excited for her own wedding. She once spoke about this on Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, where the singer revealed just how confident she feels about her future with Blanco. “I’ve never felt more certain about something,” she shared.
