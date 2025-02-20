Zeenat Aman shares candid images from her Dubai album
During her quick trip to Dubai, veteran actress impressed audiences with a heartwarming session where she shared a glimpse at her life and career. On Thursday, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from her trip to Dubai. Zeenat Aman has 797K followers on Instagram and her relatable posts which shed a glimpse into her home life are cherished by her fans.
Zeenat Aman impresses fans with images from her whirlwind Dubai trip
Along with snapshots from her Dubai trip, Zeenat Aman wrote, “Snapshots from a whirlwind trip to Dubai last week! With @zanuski before my session at India by the Creek. Walking up the steps of the Al Seef heritage area. Engaged in conversation about my life and career in front of a live audience.”
She added, “With the inimitable impresario @sanjoykroy, Founder of @teamworkarts and Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival. Strolling in front of the Dubai mall with an empty suitcase because I can’t be bothered with lugging around a handbag while shopping! And finally… a lovely sunset sky to bid us farewell. On another note, moderated conversations are my favourite sort of public engagement. With the right moderator, the stories can flow! i may find myself recalling memories I had forgotten or introspecting on my life choices in new ways.”
In Dubai, Zeenat Aman was part of a panel held during an art show where she engaged in a lengthy conversation with Sanjoy K Roy. Zeenat Aman is currently in her seventies and recently shared some key details about her diet and wellness routines with her fans.
“Food is fuel, and long before nutritionists and dieticians and personal trainers were in vogue, my mother instilled a simple credo - eat small, eat fresh. Now it seems to be a social media trend to share what’s on your plate. So here are my offerings, in obeisance to both social media culture and my ma’s teachings,” she wrote on Instagram.
Zeenat Aman revealed she starts her day with a cup of black tea and a bowl of soaked and peeled almonds. For the last few years, her breakfast has featured a smashed avocado on sourdough toast with chunks of cheddar cheese (sometimes it’s a chilla or poha).
“Lunch is my heaviest meal of the day and the menu items are simple - dal, sabzi, roti and some accoutrements. In this case, I am eating a deliciously tangy khatti dal, matar aloo in hara masala, paneer tikka, and a lovely homemade tomato chutney,” shared Zeenat Aman alongside photos of her meal.