Kyunki 2: Smriti Irani and Ektaa Kapoor to seek blessings at Nathdwara Temple

This spiritual visit isn't only a promotional strategy but marks a symbolic return to the roots of one of the iconic show of Indian television. Smriti Irani, who became a household name as Tulsi Virani, will regain her beloved role once again. This will be nostalgic for millions of viewers who followed the original series religiously since its debut in 2000.

The Nathdwara Temple is located near Udaipur and is a 300-year-old shrine dedicated to Shrinathji, a form of Lord Krishna. It holds deep spiritual importance, especially within the Pushtimarg tradition. Praying at this temple will be seen as a gesture of gratitude and reverence before the reboot of a show that transformed Indian television.



