Kyunki 2: Smriti Irani and Ektaa Kapoor to seek blessings at Nathdwara Temple

The iconic duo of television, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor are all set to embark on a spiritual journey to the Nathdwara Temple in Rajasthan on July 27. This spiritual visit comes just days before the airing of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, scheduled to air on Star Plus on July 29.
This spiritual visit isn't only a promotional strategy but marks a symbolic return to the roots of one of the iconic show of Indian television. Smriti Irani, who became a household name as Tulsi Virani, will regain her beloved role once again. This will be nostalgic for millions of viewers who followed the original series religiously since its debut in 2000.
The Nathdwara Temple is located near Udaipur and is a 300-year-old shrine dedicated to Shrinathji, a form of Lord Krishna. It holds deep spiritual importance, especially within the Pushtimarg tradition. Praying at this temple will be seen as a gesture of gratitude and reverence before the reboot of a show that transformed Indian television.
The first season of Kyunki was a revolutionary moment in the history of television as it reshaped viewing watch time habits exactly at 10:30 pm. It set the stage for cultural phenomenon for daily soaps across channels. The upcoming reboots also aims blending in the nostalgia with modern twist, while keeping the ethos of the serial intact. In a recent interview, Smriti Irani recalled how the show changed lives not just for audience but also for the cast and crew members. As the second season of the iconic show approaches, this temple visit will mark a deeply emotional ritual for another chapter in the Indian Television history.
Kyunki is set to release on July 29.
