Paresh Rawal wants to meet and discuss Hera Pheri 3 exit, shares Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty has voiced his profound disappointment regarding Paresh Rawal’s sudden departure from Hera Pheri 3, fearing the rift it could create between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. The unexpected exit has left Suniel “shocked” and concerned for the future of the beloved franchise.

Suniel Shetty opens up on Paresh Rawal’s Phir Hera Pheri exit

Speaking to a news publication Suniel revealed, “Jitne shocked aap hain, main hoon. Main baat nahi kar paya. Meri Paresh ji se baat hui ek second ke liye. Lekin Paresh ji ne kahan ki mil ke baat karenge. Toh meri baat hi nahi hui hai.”

He added that the trio had already shot a trailer for the film. “Humne trailer shoot kiya hua hai. Toh pata nahi kya hua. Warna Paresh ji aise hain nahi. Kabhi bhi public platform pe announce nahi karte kyuki main, Paresh ji aur Akshay (Kumar) aise (united) hain when it comes to Hera Pheri. Bohot hi charged the.”

The actor has also expressed in another interview, “Hurt! Honestly, we have been friends for too long. We have had our ups and downs, it happens with family in life. Hera Pheri cannot happen without Paresh, without Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty).” He emphasised his desire to see his friends reconcile. “Even if Hera Pheri doesn’t happen, I do not want those two friends to be bitter about each other. I don’t want them to fall out.”

Paresh Rawal’s departure, citing creative differences, has led to a reported ₹25 crore lawsuit from Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, alleging Paresh had already begun shooting and accepted partial payment. This development has sent shockwaves through the industry and among fans who consider the original trio indispensable to the Hera Pheri legacy. Suniel Shetty remains hopeful they can resolve the issue, stating he plans to meet both actors to discuss the matter.

Also read: