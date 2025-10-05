Fans are obsessed with Cillian Murphy's reaction to Taylor Swift's massive ring

Taylor Swift, who recently dropped her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, appeared on the October 3rd episode of The Graham Norton Show. Joining her were famous faces including Cillian Murphy and also, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Domhnall Gleeson.
Taylor Swift was seen on the iconic red couch at The Graham Norton Show and the episode released on October 3. As the show progressed, Taylor Swift, joined by other stars, talked about her life, The Eras Tour, her new album and of course, her engagement with Travis Kelce!
When the Irish host, Graham Norton congratulated Taylor Swift for her new "finger jewellery", Taylor Swift said, "the hardware upgrade?" and promptly flaunted her ring.
While the audience and other guests hooted and cheered on the pop singer, Cillian Murphy had a quieter reaction and the internet cannot get enough.
The Oscar winning actor smiled quietly and clapped when Taylor Swift put her hand up for everyone to see the ring. Fellow guests, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith expressed awe and complimented the star.
Once the clip went viral, fans cannot stop thinking about Cillian Murphy's nonchalant reaction. When Taylor Swift said, "I could just watch it like it's a TV", Cillian Murphy gave a subtle smirk but still no comments.
"Cillian could not have cared less lmao", wrote one Instagram user under the official post on the show's page. "This is the most I've seen Cillian smile", commented another.
Pointing at the priceless expression, one user wrote, "Cillian’s meme face is memeing", and another joked, "Cillian is like 'who are you again' 'why I am here'".
Some other comments read: "i love cillian’s reaction, respectful yet couldn’t care less", "Someone get poor cillian off that couch with her!", "Cillian is suffering", "I like how Cillian is strategically placed in this episode. Right next to her.".
Taylor Swift's recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3, 2025.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.