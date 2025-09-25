Cillian Murphy spotted doing a surprise DJ set in Ireland

Oscar winning actor, Cillian Murphy surprised with an unannounced DJ set at the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival in Cork, on September 13, to the delight of his hometown fans in Ireland.

The surprise set was held at The Pavillion and Cillian Murphy performed on the deck under the the name DJ ORKSOLS Shannon Darrough and Sally Pal. They played Irish Indie music along with some hip dance tracks.

Cillian Murphy becomes DJ ORKSOLS, surprises fans in Ireland

Cillian Murphy mightily surprised fans in Ireland when he played a DJ set at the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival in Cork. Cillian is a co-curator of the biennial arts and music festival.

While fans thoroughly enjoyed the surprise, Cillian Murphy was no exception. He was sin grinning as he grooved to the music in front of the large crowd.