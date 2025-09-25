Cillian Murphy spotted doing a surprise DJ set in Ireland

Oscar winning actor, Cillian Murphy surprised with an unannounced DJ set at the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival in Cork, on September 13, to the delight of his hometown fans in Ireland.
The surprise set was held at The Pavillion and Cillian Murphy performed on the deck under the the name DJ ORKSOLS Shannon Darrough and Sally Pal. They played Irish Indie music along with some hip dance tracks.
Cillian Murphy mightily surprised fans in Ireland when he played a DJ set at the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival in Cork. Cillian is a co-curator of the biennial arts and music festival.
While fans thoroughly enjoyed the surprise, Cillian Murphy was no exception. He was sin grinning as he grooved to the music in front of the large crowd.
Although Cillian Murphy is known for his terrific acting and timeless performances in Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders, he has roots in music as well. Before he ventured into acting, Cillian Murphy was a known face in the Cork music circuit.
Cillian was a part of a band called The Sons of Mr. Green Genes where he sang and played the guitar. According to reports, the band had turned down a five-album deal so that Cillian Murphy could pursue acting.
This is not the first time Cillian Murphy stepped into the shoes of a DJ. He has surprised fans previously as well, showing off his DJ skills while fans dance with a mix of surprise and enjoyment.
Despite the pressure of top-quality acting, Cillian Murphy has not stepped away from music. Occasionally, he is seen guest-presenting on BBC Radio 6 Music.
On the work front, Cillian Murphy was busy promoting his latest Netflix drama Steve, which released on September 19, 2025. He is also preparing for the release of The Immortal Man, a Peaky Blinders spin-off, set to hit the screens between late 2025 and early 2026.