Saif Ali Khan recalls his attacker had two knives during the fateful night

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently graced the streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, recollected the stabbing incident when he was critically injured at his Bandra home earlier this year.

During the show, the actor shared that the intruder, who entered his house late at night, had two knives, and went into a reckless mode when the actor fought with him to save his family.

Recounting the harrowing stabbing incident when he fought off an intruder in Jeh’s room, Saif said in the show, “I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. And then, he went mad. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, ‘Oh, my God! Are you going to die?’ And I said, no, I don’t think so. But I’ve got a pain in the back. I’m not going to die, I’m fine”.

During the show, Twinkle also shared why she didn’t want to do a film with her husband, Akshay Kumar, as she said, “We actually met because of my dad (the late Rajesh Khanna). My dad had an old producer friend’. He said, ‘You have to work in this movie because I have given my word’.”