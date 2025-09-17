Did Lakshmi Manchu subtly hint at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s lack of Tollywood offers post-divorce?

In a recent interview, she alleged that the actor in question “is ready for work, but filmmakers are afraid to offer it to her.” Lakshmi added more context to her statement, saying, “There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away. He might feel bad and say something, is what they tell her. She is waiting to do good work, and I don’t need to name her.”

Given this description, speculation quickly turned towards Samantha Ruth Prabhu who separated from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021. However, Lakshmi denied naming anyone directly. When asked if she was referring to Samantha, she clarified, “You’re thinking it’s Samantha. There’s not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. And I am close to all of them. But my point is, a man will face something like that; his life will never change. But for a woman, once she marries, she has kids, has in-laws, she takes on a lot of responsibilities. No one gives us freedom; we have to take it on our own.”