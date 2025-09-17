How did Jr NTR get leaner for Dragon? His fitness coach shares video

Kumar Mannava is a renowned fitness coach and has trained stars like Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu as well.

Kumar Mannava showered praise on Jr NTR and applauded his dedication to achieving the transformation for a character. "From Devara to Vara to Vikram and now the hardest of them all. This man never ceases to amaze me with his dedication to his transformation and the look of his character. Trainer's delight", the fitness trainer said.

In the clip that Kumar Mannava shared, Jr NTR can be seen working out with total concentration while doing the Cable Curl. The video was a subtle way of telling the world that Jr NTR achieved his weight loss with dedicated and continuous strength training and hard work at the gym, instead of taking Ozempic.

The Prasanth Neel directed film, Dragon, is a highly anticipated one. Actor Rukmini Vasanth stars opposite Jr NTR in the film.