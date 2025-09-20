Zubeen Garg’s sister Jonkey had also passed away in a tragic accident and the grief shaped his music

Jonkey Borthakur's death was a huge loss to Assam's cultural landscape. By 2002, Jonkey's film career was on the rise with the film Tumi Mor Mattu Mor. Previously she had even worked on multiple Assamese television shows.

As a singer, she often collaborated with her brother, Zubeen Garg and performed publicly. In fact, she was on her way to a stage show, along with her brother when the accident that took her life happened. On January 12, 2002, Jonkey's car collided with a truck near Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district. According to local news reports, the tragedy killed Jonkey Borthakur and Zubeen Garg's close friend on the spot.

Zubeen Garg, who was 29 years old then had narrowly escaped death by getting into a different car moments before the tragedy. However, Zubeen was devastated by his sister's death and spiralled into intoxication.

He also depended on his art to channel the unbearable sorrow he was dealing with. A few months after the accident, Zubeen Garg released an emotional album, Xixhu (Sishu), which was tribute to his sister. The songs, inspired by folk tunes, talked about loss and the power to deal with it.

During interviews in later years, Zubeen Garg always recalled the influence his sister and 'co-singer' had on him.