Prince William makes a painful confession to Eugene Levy about Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer

Prince William opened up about the emotional toll that cancer took on his wife, Kate Middleton on AppleTV+’s season 3 of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

Talking about the hardships that the disease brought along, Prince William confessed: "I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had".

Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year

Cancer brought on several challenges for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three young children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. Moreover, Prince William had to deal with his father, King Charles III's cancer diagnosis during that time as well.

As part of her treatment, Kate Middleton went through preventative chemotherapy and is currently in recovery.