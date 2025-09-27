Celebs

Prince William makes a painful confession to Eugene Levy about Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer

Prince William will appear in the upcoming episode of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
Prince William and Eugene Levy at Windsor Castle for the third season of The Reluctant Traveller
Prince William opened up about the emotional toll that cancer took on his wife, Kate Middleton on AppleTV+’s season 3 of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

Talking about the hardships that the disease brought along, Prince William confessed: "I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had".

Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year

Cancer brought on several challenges for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three young children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. Moreover, Prince William had to deal with his father, King Charles III's cancer diagnosis during that time as well.

As part of her treatment, Kate Middleton went through preventative chemotherapy and is currently in recovery.

Eugene Levy and Prince William
Prince William shared that the time taught him and his family resilience. He further said, "Life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March, 2024. In an Instagram post made in January, Kate Middleton had written, "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything".

In early 2025, it was announced that after tedious treatment, the Princess of Wales was in remission. However, Prince William's painful confession to Eugene Levy was proof of the tremendous emotional and physical toll that cancer takes on its victims, even if they have blue blood.

In the upcoming episode, Prince Williams also stressed on the importance of sleep amidst severe crisis, especially because he had three kids to look after as well.

The full episode of The Reluctant Traveler featuring Prince William will air on October 3, 2025.

