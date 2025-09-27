Why was Saif Ali Khan dropped from his debut film?

“My struggle was slightly different,” Saif divulged when questioned about his initial journey. “I was fired from my first film because my director asked me to either leave your girlfriend or you do the film. It was a moral choice.” He also dismissed the idea of a traditional “struggle” during the same interview, contrasting it with the standard tale of regularly visiting offices and waiting in auto-rickshaws.

But another controversy over his departure badly tarnished his reputation then. In an interview at the time, Saif refuted the sabotaging claims that he reported to work drunk or slept on the sets. “I feel he (Rahul) thinks that I am not interested in films, that I don’t want to work. Several rumours also started going around on, that I came to the sets drunk, that I kept sleeping on the sets. All this is old now but I was quite affected,” said the actor.

In spite of the rough ride, Saif asserts that he never saw his first ride as a struggle. Asked what sets him apart from his colleagues, he said that he is less detail-conscious than others, saying, “People say that I am too open even to strangers.”